Smokey Bear

Smokey Bear offers a reminder at the Smokey Bear Historical Park in Capitan earlier this month. The Lincoln National Forest is now at a very high risk of fires.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

ALAMOGORDO — The Lincoln National Forest has increased the fire danger rating from “high” to “very high” effective June 22. The measure is part of ongoing efforts to mitigate wildfire risk in the area.

Under “very high” fire danger ratings, fires will start easily from most causes. The fires spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity immediately after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

Tags