ALAMOGORDO — The Lincoln National Forest has increased the fire danger rating from “high” to “very high” effective June 22. The measure is part of ongoing efforts to mitigate wildfire risk in the area.
Under “very high” fire danger ratings, fires will start easily from most causes. The fires spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity immediately after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.
There are currently no restrictions against campfires on Lincoln National Forest, however, it is important that visitors are aware of the risks and take the proper precautions. Fireworks remain strictly prohibited on Forest Service land.
Visitors to Lincoln National Forest are advised to use extreme caution when using a campfire or outdoor cooking. Ensure all fires are completely extinguished by completely drowning the site with water, and making sure the campfire site is cool to the touch before leaving.
These precautions are essential in preventing wildfires in the area. For more information and updates on conditions in Lincoln National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/lincoln.