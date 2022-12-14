Donating to a charity or nonprofit can be as fulfilling as buying gifts during the holiday season. Some of these local groups not only accept donations of money, they also accept tangible items or physical assistance through volunteering.
The Federal Trade Commission advises people to do their research about the potential beneficiaries before giving your money to a charity or nonprofit group. To ensure the donation is tax-deductible, they recommend you use the Internal Revenue Service website, IRS.gov.
New Mexico requires all charitable organizations and private foundations that “exist, operate or solicit funds” in the state to register online and file annual reports with the Attorney General's office. This state website also takes complaints about specific charities, www.nmag.gov
Roswell Humane Society Inc.
This organization operates a thrift store and kennel in the city. Money donations are always needed.
Krystle Noble, shelter manager, says the type of food they feed the animals is important. She explained that they ask for specific pet food brands because many manufacturers use red dyes, which turn animals' stool red and mask other physical problems an animal might be suffering. A significant number of cats are also allergic to the red dye, Noble explained.
Other items the Humane Society needs include Pine Sol or bleach for cleaning, 13- and 33-gallon trash bags, sheets, towels and small washable dog beds. Among things they can't use in the shelter are pillows or blankets containing stuffing.
Also welcome are items that could be sold in the thrift store. Volunteers are also needed for a variety of tasks. Call 575-622-8950 for details about giving or volunteering. The website has some features available but is being revamped, Roswellhumane.org.
Roswell Homeless Coalition
This group houses individuals and single-mother families that are experiencing homelessness and operates live-in programs of up to 90 days. Money donations are always needed.
The coalition also helps with a variety of issues people without stable living situations face. If they can't fulfill a request they will refer the client to another resource, said Erica Boggs, director of the coalition.
People who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless are referred to HUD for an emergency housing voucher. Those who are homeless can also find hygiene bags, socks, gloves, beanies, sleeping bags, coats, hand warmers, scarves, water and pop-top canned foods at the Roswell Homeless Coalition. The organization's website, roswellhomelesscoalition.com allows for online monetary donations. Email erica@roswellhomelesscoalition for details about how to donate other items or to volunteer.
Assurance Home
This 6,000-square-foot home on 15 acres is for up to 15 youths, ages 12-18 who are homeless or considered at-risk, who requires caring support as well as a safe place to live. Money donations are always needed.
Assurance Home still has a horse program, but no longer offers has its Mustang Project, which garnered a great deal of media attention. Working with the horses has been known to help the youth at Assurance Home heal, said Ron Malone, executive director.
Other outdoor facilities include a rope course, climbing wall and basketball court. Staff try to find ways for the youth at Assurance Home to “create new happy memories,” the website explained. Activities include off-site excursions, as well as sports and school-related endeavors and even part-time jobs can offer these youth future possibilities. Assurance didn't close down during the pandemic because helping young people is an essential service, Malone noted.
Assurance is like a large household, which requires supplies. These young people often need new clothing, coats, shoes and items for school.
To donate money, visit assurancehome.org. For other donations, call 575-624-1780.
Vitalant (Roswell location)
The holidays can be challenging for those who collect blood donations. The supply of blood falls because people become busy at this time of year and have trouble finding the time to donate.
As a result, the blood supply shrinks and is tight in the new year.
People willing to donate blood in late December “will make a huge difference in early January,” said Stephanie Seabrease, Vitalant's senior account manager for New Mexico. “It's important we keep those shelves stocked.”
Roswell Rotary is hosting a blood drive on Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. at 400 N. Pennsylvania Ave., where the bloodmobile will be set up. Vitalant's Holiday Heroes blood drive in Roswell will be on Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its local donation center, 3 Grand Avenue Plaza.
The Roswell location takes donations of regular blood, double red cell and plasma. The office isn't opened five days a week because staff travel to other locations throughout the southeast region of the state for blood collection as well.
While Seabrease said Vitalant takes walk-in donations, making an appointment to donate blood is recommended. Check the website, www.vitalant.org, for operating hours or call ahead, 575-625-9743, to make an appointment. Those interested in sponsoring blood donation events can contact Seabrease at 575-840-8178.
Roswell Symphony Orchestra
The orchestra is in its 63rd season and Maestro John Farrer is celebrating his 50th anniversary as its director. Contributions help the orchestra maintain high-quality music and talented musicians, as well as allow the entire community access to performances, according to their website.
There are a variety of outreach programs for young people. The orchestra offers free tickets for children up to age 13 with a purchase of an adult ticket and $5 tickets for youth ages 14-18 and college students with student ID.
There are also two free Young Person's Concerts for 1,000 fourth-graders in the region and two Shadow Experiences that allow selected high school students to be professional musicians for a day as they spend time with professional musicians who perform with the orchestra. Other programs include Send-a-Senior, which provides free tickets to community members older than age 65.
Program sponsorships and season tickets support the organization, but the orchestra also needs volunteers to serve as ushers at concerts and to help with office tasks. Visit Roswellsymphony.org or email rso@dfn.com for details.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308.
