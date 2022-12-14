Donating to a charity or nonprofit can be as fulfilling as buying gifts during the holiday season. Some of these local groups not only accept donations of money, they also accept tangible items or physical assistance through volunteering.

The Federal Trade Commission advises people to do their research about the potential beneficiaries before giving your money to a charity or nonprofit group. To ensure the donation is tax-deductible, they recommend you use the Internal Revenue Service website, IRS.gov.