About 80 graduates are expected to participate in Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell’s 78th Commencement Convocation on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the ENMU-Roswell Performing Arts Center, 64 University Blvd.
Two ceremonies will be held.
The 5:30 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduation candidates in the Arts and Sciences Education programs and the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technology program, in addition to bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates from ENMU in Portales. The 7:30 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduation candidates in the Health Education and Technical Education (with the exception of HVAC) programs.
Due to limited space, tickets will be required to attend each ceremony and have been distributed to graduates.
The commencement speaker will be Haily Gonzalez, who is a graduate candidate for an Associate of Arts degree in criminal justice. Graduating 11th in her class at Roswell High School, Gonzalez had many college options to choose from, including enrolling at Stanford and Baylor. She was offered the Presidential Scholarship at ENMU-Roswell. After touring the campus and talking with instructor Romo Villegas about the criminal justice program, Gonzalez decided to attend ENMU-Roswell in the fall of 2021. It's a decision Gonzalez said she is happy she made. Not only did she take advantage of the Presidential Scholarship, which covers all tuition, fees and other expenses, she also started taking dual credit classes when she was a junior at RHS, earning four college credit hours in English.
Gonzalez said the criminal justice field always has interested her, and she plans to pursue a career as either a lawyer or criminal investigator.
On campus, she served as the vice president of the Criminal Justice Club and was also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is also active in the community with a disaster relief program and works full-time at a local store.
Gonzalez is the first in her family to graduate from college and expressed her gratitude to her mother and said she is encouraging her sisters to attend or return to college.
