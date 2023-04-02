ROSWELL — The Roswell Tumbleweed Pony Club announced the D-1 certification of Riley Gray, Kathryn Hicks, Evalynn Porter and Audrey Zuber after a testing event held last week at Hi Hollow Farm in Roswell.
To earn the certification, the four girls passed an examination that tested horsemanship skills and equine knowledge. Each of the girls have been members of the Roswell Tumbleweed Pony Club for one to two years. Each Pony Club certification level is more difficult than the preceding one, requiring Pony Club members to learn more about horses and their care, while becoming increasingly accomplished riders and teachers to younger Pony Club members. The top certification is the A level and is reached by fewer than one in 300. It denotes throughout the international horse industry a highly competent and knowledgeable horseperson.