Scouts from Troop 149 chartered by the Assumption Parish and Troop 07 chartered by Bethel Baptist Church recently spent a week at Camp Emerald Bay in Catalina Island, Calif. The Scouts were able to participate in various activities, including small-boat sailing, canoeing, mountain biking, swimming, nature studies, stand-up paddle boarding, rifle shooting, archery and many others.
The Scouts traveled to Los Angeles via Amtrak and from there took a ferry across to Catalina Island. The cost of this trip was considerable as there were a total of 17 participants, according to a press release from Scout Executive/CEO Lee Murdoch of the Conquistador Council. “We would like to thank the community for supporting these Scouts through the various fundraisers over the past year including our new U.S. Flag Holiday Subscription Sale. These trips would not be possible without your support.”