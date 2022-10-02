A portion of Main Street will be closed Monday, Oct. 3 for a few hours to accommodate the Eastern New Mexico State Fair parade that will come through downtown Roswell.

Main Street between 19th and McGaffey streets will be closed to traffic beginning shortly after 9 a.m., according to a press release issued by the city of Roswell. Traffic detour signs will be in place during the parade. Traffic will be detoured from Main Street to Washington Avenue to the west and Garden Avenue to the east.