A portion of Main Street will be closed Monday, Oct. 3 for a few hours to accommodate the Eastern New Mexico State Fair parade that will come through downtown Roswell.
Main Street between 19th and McGaffey streets will be closed to traffic beginning shortly after 9 a.m., according to a press release issued by the city of Roswell. Traffic detour signs will be in place during the parade. Traffic will be detoured from Main Street to Washington Avenue to the west and Garden Avenue to the east.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to finish around 1 p.m. It will travel south on Main Street from College Boulevard to Reed Street. As the end of the parade passes each intersection, the respective side-street roadblocks will be removed.
The parade will line up in the Wool Bowl parking lot and use Grand Avenue and East College Boulevard to reach Main Street. All parade floats and other entries must enter the parking lot from North Garden Avenue on the east side of the lot. As the parade makes its way from the parking lot to Main Street, westbound traffic on East College Boulevard will be stopped at the railroad crossing just east of Grand Avenue.
During this time, traffic from North Virginia Avenue will be allowed to turn onto East College Boulevard only to travel east.
Roswell Transit bus service will be stopped from about 9 a.m. and will resume after the conclusion of the parade.