The city of Roswell and its Water Maintenance and Transmission Department are seeking two residential water customers and two business water customers to serve on the Drought Contingency Plan Task Force.
They will serve along with representatives from the Roswell school district and the local conservancy district.
The task force plays a key role in a two-year project to develop a local Drought Contingency Plan. Representatives of the city’s Water Maintenance and Transmission Department are planning to meet with the task force members at least every quarter. Each member of the task force will have the following responsibilities:
• Gather input from the community, interest groups, and/or the stakeholders they represent.
• Participate in Drought Contingency Plan development workshops.
• Review and comment on Drought Contingency Plan documentation.
• Communicate draft and final versions of the Drought Contingency Plan to the group each represents.
Funding the project through a $200,000 federal grant being matched by the city of Roswell, for a total project cost of $400,000, the project will develop a plan to increase the community’s water reliability and improve water management through conservation, expanded technologies and improved modeling capabilities. The plan will be designed to work in tandem with a local water conservation plan that was completed in December 2021.
The task force positions are mayoral appointments that will have to be approved by the Roswell City Council. Those applying for these residential or business water-customer task force positions will be placed on a list to be provided to the mayor for consideration.
Interested individuals should contact Water Maintenance and Transmission Deputy Superintendent Robert Glenn at r.glenn@roswell-nm.gov or by texting/calling 575-840-3714 to obtain an application.