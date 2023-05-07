What a wonderful time of year as the world slowly starts to warm back up here in southeastern New Mexico. I say slowly as our soil temperatures are roughly ten degrees cooler this year compared to 2022. This will explain why your Bermuda grass is a little slower at reestablishing this year if you are struggling with that currently.
This is one of my favorite times of the year, especially in the agricultural fields here in the Pecos Valley. I am reminded how efficient our producers are and how interconnected all the agricultural commodities are in the valley. Agricultural practices are always improving and updating as new technologies, techniques and varieties are found.
What do you think of when you hear the term modern agriculture? Many of us may think instantly of terms such as regenerative, sustainable and other green agricultural terms. In many of the reports and articles, they talk about it as a far-off future for agriculture. What if I told you this is not a far-off and distance future but is currently implemented and standard practice for Chaves County farmers!
This time of year is a great time to see the sustainability of Chaves County agriculture, as they are incorporating manure from the dairies and the stubble of the winter wheat crop back into the soil. This practice is incorporating organic matter back into the soil. Organic matter is the part of soil composed of living and dead things in various states of decomposition. Organic matter is extremely important for the health of our soil. Organic matter provides nutrients as the microbes decompose it. Promotes porosity for roots to better utilize water, air, and nutrients in the soil. Promotes aggregation, or the ability of the soil to hold together and hold nutrients in the soil, reducing the leaching of nutrients through the soil.
That winter wheat or other grain crop they are adding back to the soil is also another sign of regenerative agriculture in our county! That is a winter cover crop, by growing a crop through the winter they increase soil moisture retention. While that sounds counterintuitive, you are growing something that needs water, but the reality it is not in active growth all winter and reduces wind and sunlight contact with the soil. Not only that, but by grazing livestock on it in the winter, it reduces the transpiration of the plants, increasing water retention in the soil. Cover crops are not just a crop for the benefit of the next crop, but is utilized as a cash crop and this time of the year is being harvested, as hay or silage. Who said you cannot be green and make a profit?
Alfalfa, Chaves County’s number one crop, is also another type of cover crop. Alfalfa also provides soil coverage, reducing soil erosion from wind and water, fixating carbon, and nitrogen out of the air, increasing water filtration and holding capacity and a host of other benefits. A few weeks ago, we also discussed the added benefit alfalfa has on the local wildlife populations.
Water use efficiency is another concern, especially in New Mexico. As you have seen over the last few decades, many of our producers are switching their irrigation systems to center pivot or other more efficient water delivery systems.
So, the next time you hear something about the future of agriculture, remember that Chaves County is living in that future today. One of the many reasons I am proud to be the agricultural agent for this community!
