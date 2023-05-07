What a wonderful time of year as the world slowly starts to warm back up here in southeastern New Mexico. I say slowly as our soil temperatures are roughly ten degrees cooler this year compared to 2022. This will explain why your Bermuda grass is a little slower at reestablishing this year if you are struggling with that currently.

This is one of my favorite times of the year, especially in the agricultural fields here in the Pecos Valley. I am reminded how efficient our producers are and how interconnected all the agricultural commodities are in the valley. Agricultural practices are always improving and updating as new technologies, techniques and varieties are found.