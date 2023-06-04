ALAMOGORDO – More than 100 abandoned campfires were reported and responded to over Memorial Day weekend in and around the Lincoln National Forest. The incidents have prompted reminders to visitors on the importance of responsible fire safety practices when camping and enjoying the outdoors.
“It is important for our visitors to understand the importance of proper campfire safety practices,” Dave Bales, Fire Staff Officer for Lincoln National Forest said.
Since May 11, all three districts of the Lincoln National Forest have been under a “high” fire danger rating. While this is not a restriction against campfires, it is important that visitors are aware of the risks and take precautions. Unattended or improperly extinguished campfires are a major contributor to wildfire incidents.
“When the fire danger is high, fires can start easily,” Bales said. “There is an abundance of small fuels that can ignite, and we can quickly have a significant wildfire incident to contend with.”
There are many ways to ensure campfire safety. Ensure the campfire is attended at all times. Before leaving the site, make sure that the fire is completely extinguished by pouring water on the area, covering it with dirt, and verifying that it is cool to the touch. Avoid building campfires during windy or extreme weather conditions, and ensure the surrounding location is safe.