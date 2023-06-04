Smokey Bear

 

A cutout of Smokey Bear stands guard in the Lincoln National Forest where abandoned campfires case a real risk to everyone's safety. 

 Clarke Condé File Photo

ALAMOGORDO – More than 100 abandoned campfires were reported and responded to over Memorial Day weekend in and around the Lincoln National Forest. The incidents have prompted reminders to visitors on the importance of responsible fire safety practices when camping and enjoying the outdoors.

“It is important for our visitors to understand the importance of proper campfire safety practices,” Dave Bales, Fire Staff Officer for Lincoln National Forest said.