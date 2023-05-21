Summer is here and for most of us we are already planning our backyard barbecues and outdoor adventures. With that fun summer always comes the dreaded mosquitoes. Today we are going to cover a few ways to manage mosquitoes this summer.
I am sure you have heard the term, “one ounce of prevention is worth a pound of the cure.” With mosquitoes, there is nothing more true. So how do we prevent mosquito populations from increasing? First, we need to understand their biology. Mosquitoes spend most of their life in water. Mosquitoes have what we call a complete metamorphosis going from egg-larvae-pupa-adult.
Mosquito females require a blood meal to lay eggs, which they will lay in standing water. After the eggs hatch to larvae, they feed by filtering bacteria and other microbes from the water. The larval and pupal stages utilize surface tension to maintain their air siphon at the surface of the water. After the pupal stage, the females search for blood while the males feed on nectar and search for the females. All of this can happen in as little as 10 days, from egg to bloodsucking adult.
So how does understanding this basic biology help us reduce future mosquito populations? We want to focus on the water! From one plastic bottle cap of water, you can raise 60 mosquitoes. If that doesn’t give you at least one new reason not to throw your trash out the window, I don’t know what will.
The first goal is to reduce the amount of standing water around your yard. Where do you have standing water? Dog water bowls, bird baths, ponds, hardscapes, compacted soil, old equipment, tires, any little space that can hold water. When I was working for Disney, we found some broken, old washing machines waiting in a backstage location FULL of mosquito larvae and pupae. Removal of these items from the landscape is key, if they can be removed. Pet water bowls, bird baths and the like should be dumped at least every third day. Hardscapes should be cleaned or have the water removed to get rid of mosquito reproduction. Trash should go to the dump, not to the yard or side of the road. Remember the bottle cap? This is probably the easiest way to reduce those nuisance mosquitoes this summer!
Another option for ponds, where changing out the water every few days is not possible, is to add tiny fish called Gambusia to your pond. Gambusia, also known as the mosquitofish, feeds on mosquito larvae and pupae. They are an easy biocontrol option!
Another option is Bacillus thuringiensis tablets. Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis is a bacterium that when ingested by the mosquito larvae, will shut down the digestive system of the mosquito. They come in donut-looking tablets that you toss into your pond or granular formations that you can add. Always follow the label for the size of pond you have to determine how much to use.
Repellents can offer some relief, however, different species react differently to various repellents. DEET is heavily utilized because it works, but there are many options available. Various essential oils from plants have been shown to have some repellent properties, but many of the studies involved burning the plants to smoke the compounds into the air or heavy concentrations of the oil tested in a liquid form. Thermacell, I do not feel bad advertising for as it was one of the only things I could find to provide mosquito relief in the swamps of Florida. However, it is less effective in windy conditions.
There are also several insecticides available for mosquito control. With any pesticide, you must follow the label. The label is the law. It is in fact a legal document. Not to mention, the misuse of any pesticide will only cause more problems, such as resistance. When using an insecticide, think about where you will be using it and whether it be effective in your situation. Do not just buy a product because it says it kills mosquitoes. Some of the labels have restrictions on where you can use them too. What good is a product that can kill the mosquito, but is not approved by the label to be sprayed where you have a mosquito issue?
In all situations, remember knowledge is the key to preventing and controlling the mosquito populations around you. The majority of our management should be focused on the early stages in the water and control should be our secondary action. The only way we can do this is through the knowledge of mosquito biology.
For more information, every third Saturday of the month, we have a live horticulture-related presentation at the Roswell Public Library called Gardening at the Library. For other gardening advice or information, please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.
