Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes have been an irritating and too-often fatal part of life since the Jurassic, but the key to keeping their populations down is to eliminate stagnant, untreated water. 

 Clarke Condé File Photo

Summer is here and for most of us we are already planning our backyard barbecues and outdoor adventures. With that fun summer always comes the dreaded mosquitoes. Today we are going to cover a few ways to manage mosquitoes this summer.

I am sure you have heard the term, “one ounce of prevention is worth a pound of the cure.” With mosquitoes, there is nothing more true. So how do we prevent mosquito populations from increasing? First, we need to understand their biology. Mosquitoes spend most of their life in water. Mosquitoes have what we call a complete metamorphosis going from egg-larvae-pupa-adult.