A multi-agency event ended late Sunday evening when a Trans Aero Medevac helicopter took off from Bottomless Lakes Road in the Bottomless Lakes State Park. It carried an unconscious “victim” who suffered a broken arm and a possible cervical spinal cord injury after falling into a crevasse Saturday night. Fortunately, the victim was a rescue mannequin called “Andy” and the whole event was a training, organized by the local Pecos Valley Public Services Search and Rescue volunteers. The training was supported by the Roswell Disaster Relief Services, who provided rehab and even free pizza.
Incidents in New Mexico are coordinated by the New Mexico State Police Division. The primary resources for these incidents are volunteers. In the 30 years since the search and rescue law was established, these volunteers have been activated thousands of times. Search and rescue missions include overdue aircraft, lost hunters, lost children, drowning accidents, missing climbers, hikers, skiers, fishermen and other users of our great New Mexico outdoors.
Search and rescue volunteers are members of organizations like Pecos Valley Public Services that provide the general and specialized training required and are tasked with maintaining a high degree of readiness to be able to execute missions at any time. These organizations are also expected to make available all of the equipment required to conduct missions. Since there is no governmental funding, search and rescue organizations rely on public support and donations.
For the training mission, volunteers from Alamogordo and Ruidoso teamed up with the 10 searchers from Roswell. They formed three teams and went out to search every nook and cranny in a five-mile radius trying to find the unfortunate victim. Drones whirred in the air, its optical and thermal sensors directed at those areas that were too far away or too difficult to reach by foot.
“It’s a $7,000 piece of equipment” explained Michaela Merz, CO of Pecos Valley and FAA-certified drone pilot, “which is a lot of money for a public charity like us. So we have to fly it really carefully”. But what makes folks like Connie, who owns her own insurance business, or Josh, who works night security at a local ranch, or maybe Rudy who is a software developer, donate all that time and money for training, equipment and missions?
“I just like to help” says Connie.
It was Connie who rushed out when the drone detected a possible target about 300 yards from the base camp. She and her teammate confirmed it was “Andy” who rested 12 feet on the bottom of a deep rift. A qualified search and rescue medical team was called in and first aid was provided fast and professionally just minutes later. Andy was then strapped on a stretcher and carefully lifted to the surface. Search command had already alerted an evacuation and Andy was placed into the helicopter just about 20 minutes after he was located. If Andy would have been a real person, the team would have saved his life. One of the hundreds of people who also owe their lives to search and rescue volunteers all over the state of New Mexico.