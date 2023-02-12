Training last Sunday at Bottomless Lakes State Park.

Volunteers move "Andy" the rescue manikin to the helicopter during training last Sunday at Bottomless Lakes State Park.

 Photo by Rudy Merz

A multi-agency event ended late Sunday evening when a Trans Aero Medevac helicopter took off from Bottomless Lakes Road in the Bottomless Lakes State Park. It carried an unconscious “victim” who suffered a broken arm and a possible cervical spinal cord injury after falling into a crevasse Saturday night. Fortunately, the victim was a rescue mannequin called “Andy” and the whole event was a training, organized by the local Pecos Valley Public Services Search and Rescue volunteers. The training was supported by the Roswell Disaster Relief Services, who provided rehab and even free pizza.

Incidents in New Mexico are coordinated by the New Mexico State Police Division. The primary resources for these incidents are volunteers. In the 30 years since the search and rescue law was established, these volunteers have been activated thousands of times. Search and rescue missions include overdue aircraft, lost hunters, lost children, drowning accidents, missing climbers, hikers, skiers, fishermen and other users of our great New Mexico outdoors.