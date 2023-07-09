LAS CRUCES — Farmers and ranchers keep Americans fed, clothed and sheltered. With fewer farmers, less land in agriculture, and more people to feed, the demand to increase efficiency and productivity is clear.
Through the support of land grant universities like New Mexico State (NMSU) in Las Cruces, researchers have increased our quality of life and continue to work toward solving worldwide challenges like hunger and disease.
“New Mexico State University has supported the groundbreaking research and discoveries of several agriculturalists and food scientists,” said Farm and Ranch Museum Executive Director Heather Reed. “The individuals featured have a unique story to tell as they overcame challenges, broke barriers and made contributions to agriculture that paved the way for future scientists and healthier generations.”
The Beyond the Farm exhibit at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum shares the individual stories of a diverse group of groundbreaking people connected to NMSU.
Understanding how these groundbreakers impact our lives and our communities is called “Agricultural Literacy.” From creating a new variety of crops to making food safe to eat, scientists are working at research farms to make our lives better.
Guests to the exhibit are also invited to learn about the “Pillars of Agricultural Literacy,” which include agriculture’s relationship with the environment; food, fiber and energy; animals; lifestyle; technology and the economy.
The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, NM 88011.