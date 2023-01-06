A national survey by a political advocacy group working to enact policies on behalf of children indicates that rural residents are experiencing significant concerns about being able to pay for basic necessities such as housing, food and child care.
The Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) surveyed 1,006 registered voters from all parties who identified themselves as living in rural areas (72%) or small towns (28%), as defined by the U.S. Census. The survey occurred Nov. 9-20 online as well as by phone. According to a SCAN representative, New Mexico residents were among the respondents, but data for just the state or for counties in New Mexico is not available for release.
Of the respondents, 81% characterized the economy of their state as fair or poor, while 83% used those terms to describe the economy of their rural regions. Asked to name one or two problems they face, 23% said gas prices, 18% said general inflation and 15% said food or grocery prices.
Asked which problems in their areas that they considered extremely serious, very serious or somewhat serious, 89% said the cost of housing; 77% said access to quality, affordable child care; and 68% said children having enough to eat, with 38% considering child food insecurity an extremely or very serious issue in their area.The majority of respondents — 89% —also said that helping families afford the cost of early education and child care was very important or somewhat important, with 57% indicating that policy as very important.
In terms of hunger and food insecurity, 37% of those surveyed said they are struggling to feed their families, with 51% of respondents earning less than $20,000 a year and 28% of people earning between $40,000 and $74,999 indicating that is the case. Regardless of party affiliation, more than 75% of respondents said they would support federal or state legislative policies that would give low-income people easier access to food benefits or increased benefits during times of high inflation, as programs to improve access to farmers' markets, food delivery to rural areas and mobile pantries.
SCAN works with state and federal legislators to enact policies to fund early childhood education, food programs for families and children in need, and programs that help children living through immigration crises, wars, disasters or other emergencies affecting their well-being.