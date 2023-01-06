A national survey by a political advocacy group working to enact policies on behalf of children indicates that rural residents are experiencing significant concerns about being able to pay for basic necessities such as housing, food and child care.

The Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) surveyed 1,006 registered voters from all parties who identified themselves as living in rural areas (72%) or small towns (28%), as defined by the U.S. Census. The survey occurred Nov. 9-20 online as well as by phone. According to a SCAN representative, New Mexico residents were among the respondents, but data for just the state or for counties in New Mexico is not available for release.