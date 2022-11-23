A newly launched telephone service offers free legal assistance on civil matters to moderate-income New Mexicans.

The Modest Means Helpline is the collaborative effort of the New Mexico Access to Justice Commission, the Administrative Office of the Courts and the State Bar of New Mexico and the State Bar Foundation. It operates from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Helpline can be reached at 505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935.