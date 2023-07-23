New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) Allied Industry Committee will be hosting college interns at the upcoming 2023 Joint Stockmen’s Convention.
“The purpose for the internship is to encourage college students to network with our NMCGA membership and allied industry partners,” said President Loren Patterson, Corona. “We know that not all young people will return to the ranch, but there are a variety of off-ranch jobs in the industry, and we want our next generation to have the opportunity to explore those options firsthand.”
Interns will have the opportunity to shadow NMCGA Leadership and Allied Industry Partners. Having an internship gives students an experience in the career field they want to pursue, as well as giving them the face to face time with peers and industry leaders.
NMCGA is working with Allied Industry Partners on this program that will offer businesses the opportunity to bring new ideas and energy into the workplace, discover talent, and potentially build a pipeline for future full-time employees. There are over 15 different agriculture-related sectors represented in the trade show that hosts over 50 booths. “We are excited to offer this program that is building the bridge between employers and employees,” stated Patterson.
Applications are now being accepted through Oct. 6, 2023. For more information, see nmagriculture.org.