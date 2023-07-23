New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) Allied Industry Committee will be hosting college interns at the upcoming 2023 Joint Stockmen’s Convention.

“The purpose for the internship is to encourage college students to network with our NMCGA membership and allied industry partners,” said President Loren Patterson, Corona. “We know that not all young people will return to the ranch, but there are a variety of off-ranch jobs in the industry, and we want our next generation to have the opportunity to explore those options firsthand.”