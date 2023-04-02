Healthy soil

The Pueblo of Tesuque is currently implementing a Healthy Soil Program grant as an Eligible Entity. The project includes planting a multi-species cover crop mix on the pueblo’s farm, seen here, as well as reducing tillage and applying manure to increase the soil’s organic matter and fertility. All pueblos, tribes, and nations in New Mexico can apply for a grant, as the New Mexico Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications — specifically from Eligible Entities — for its Healthy Soil Program from Tuesday, April 11 until Wednesday, May 17. 

 Photo courtesy Pueblo of Tesuque

LAS CRUCES  The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) is accepting grant applications  specifically from Eligible Entities  for its Healthy Soil Program from Tuesday, April 11 until Wednesday, May 17.

Eligible Entities are defined in the 2019 Healthy Soil Act as “local governmental [entities] with proven land management capacity to support healthy soil” and include pueblos, tribes, and nations; acequias; land grants; soil and water conservation districts; and New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service. NMDA will also accept grant applications from other local governmental entities that manage land.