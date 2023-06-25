pigs

New Mexico-based agricultural businesses may apply for internship funding through the New Mexico Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Workforce Development (AWD) Program. The application period opened on June 19. The goal of the AWD Program is to create opportunities for young and beginning farmers and ranchers, including students, to gain work experience in agriculture that can turn into careers that will support New Mexico's agricultural future.

 New Mexico Department of Agriculture Photo

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico-based agricultural businesses may apply for internship funding through the New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) Agricultural Workforce Development (AWD) Program.

The AWD Program, which opened on June 19, aims to create opportunities for young and beginning farmers and ranchers, including students, to gain work experience in agriculture that can turn into careers and thus support New Mexico’s agricultural future. The program provides incentives to New Mexico agricultural businesses to hire interns.