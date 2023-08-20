Manufacturing Plant

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) encourages those in the agriculture industry to complete a survey to help identify infrastructure priorities that may be addressed with funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). New Mexico anticipates receiving $4.6 million in funding to assist the state’s agriculture industry with infrastructure needs through the USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant program, including manufacturing.

 Envato Elements photo

LAS CRUCES – If you work in the New Mexico agriculture sector, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) – in collaboration with the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Office (Governor’s Office) – encourages you to complete a survey to help identify infrastructure priorities that may be addressed with funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In this case, infrastructure includes – but is not limited to – facilities, structures, equipment and storage needed to address the middle of the food supply chain for food crops.

New Mexico anticipates receiving $4.6 million in funding to assist the state’s agriculture industry with infrastructure needs through the USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant program.