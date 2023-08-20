LAS CRUCES – If you work in the New Mexico agriculture sector, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) – in collaboration with the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Office (Governor’s Office) – encourages you to complete a survey to help identify infrastructure priorities that may be addressed with funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In this case, infrastructure includes – but is not limited to – facilities, structures, equipment and storage needed to address the middle of the food supply chain for food crops.
New Mexico anticipates receiving $4.6 million in funding to assist the state’s agriculture industry with infrastructure needs through the USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant program.
The purpose of the program is to:
build resilience in the middle of the food supply chain;
provide more and better markets to small farms and food businesses, and;
support the development of value-added products for consumers, fair prices, fair wages and new and safe job opportunities.
This funding opportunity aligns directly or indirectly with the Governor’s Food Initiative by:
investing in local producers’ ability to support New Mexico’s Food System;
building capacity of New Mexico’s supply chain;
increasing opportunities for more value-added products to diversify offerings and extend availability;
implementing sustainable agricultural practices and climate smart technologies to keep agriculture in business in New Mexico and bring food closer to where it is ultimately consumed, and; providing hunger-relief efforts for New Mexicans experiencing food insecurity.
To learn more about the program, please see the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service website. For the survey see https://bit.ly/3OEBmmL.