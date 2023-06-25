NMMI is pleased to announce the increase in benefits to New Mexico resident high school students for the General Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship to provide the remaining balance needed to attend NMMI for the academic year 2023/2024.
The annual distribution provided by the New Mexico Legislature and Governor of the General Knowles Scholarship and frugal oversight and management of the General Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship Trust by the New Mexico Military Insitute (NMMI) and through the State Investment Council have allowed NMMI to consider this great investment in our New Mexico youth.
NMMI is taking every step to provide the greatest opportunity for New Mexico’s resident students to attend as cadets. Removing the financial burden is believed to provide significant aid to families who would not otherwise be able to attend NMMI.
The Knowles Scholarship benefit will be adjusted for the needs of each N resident HS student and not a simple flat fee as has been historically provided. All other scholarships will be applied first. The Knowles Scholarship does require new cadets to have at least a 2.0 GPA. Old cadets are required to maintain a 2.0 GPA and at least a “C” in deportment (corps grade). All cadets who wish to be a part of the Knowles Scholarship program must apply. All other NMMI admissions standards are required to attend NMMI.
Cadets already receiving the Knowles Scholarship will have their scholarship amounts adjusted to cover any balance owed by their family.
For spring 2023, the New Mexico high school resident corps members represented 19% of the overall corps. The result of this action is intended to drive up the percentage as well as the overall number.
This program is complimentary to, and built off of, the recently implemented New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship which provided added funding to cover the costs of tuition and fees for college-aged students and cadets.
Proof of residency is maintained by the NMMI registrar’s office and in keeping with the State’s requirements of residency to attend higher educational institutions.