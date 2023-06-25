NMMI is pleased to announce the increase in benefits to New Mexico resident high school students for the General Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship to provide the remaining balance needed to attend NMMI for the academic year 2023/2024.

The annual distribution provided by the New Mexico Legislature and Governor of the General Knowles Scholarship and frugal oversight and management of the General Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship Trust by the New Mexico Military Insitute (NMMI) and through the State Investment Council have allowed NMMI to consider this great investment in our New Mexico youth.