Several New Mexico Military Institute cadets placed high in individual and team competitions during the 2023 Rio Grande Chemistry Olympiad, with two students qualifying for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO).
The Rio Grande Valley section of the competition was held March 11 and hosted by New Mexico State University and its Chemistry and Biochemistry Department. The Chemistry Olympiads for high school students are coordinated by the American Chemical Society and their local sections. According to a NMSU website, students compete in a written exam and practical lab exercises at the local level.
Only two UNSCO qualifiers can be chosen from each high school, with six other students qualifying from other New Mexico schools. Those qualifiers or “nominees” can compete in written exams and a lab exercise at NMSU on April 22. The 20 top-scoring students from that competition are invited to a two-week study camp in June, with four students chosen to represent the United States at the International Chemistry Olympiad.
NMMI Professor Elena Viltchinskaia said she was very proud of NMMI students at the recent competition.
USNCO Division (Advanced Students or Advanced Placement Students)
USNCO Qualifiers: Ngoc Hong Pham and Ngoc Minh Pham.
USNCO Alternates: Arina Gancicova and Lucas Tang.
Team Competitions: Overall, 1st Place, and Qualitative Analysis Experiment, 1st Place: Arina Gancicova, Ngoc Minh Pham and Ngoc Hong Pham.
Individual Experiment: 1st Place, Ngoc Minh Pham; 2nd Place, Gancicova; 3rd Place, Ngoc Hong Pham.
Written Exam: 1st Place, Ngoc Minh Pham; 2nd Place, Ngoc Hong Pham; 3rd Place, Gancicova.
Overall Team Competition: 3rd place, NMMI Team of Cohen Tomasits and Lucas Tang.
Forensics Team Experiment: 1st Place, NMMI team of Tomasits and Tang. 3rd Place: NMMI Team of Steven Xu, Isabella Moya and Ivan Belyev.
Titration Individual Experiment: 2nd Place, Team of Moya (NMMI), Tomasits (NMMI) and Colette King (Belen High School). 3rd Place, Team of Belyev (NMMI), Tang (NMMI) and Dariya Malanyuk (Belen).
Written Exam: 1st Place, Belyev; 2nd Place, Tang.