2023 NMMI Olympiad team

NMMI faculty and students participated in a recent Chemistry Olympiad hosted by New Mexico State University. Front row, left to right: Ivan Belyev, Ngoc Minh Pham, Ngoc Hong Pham, Steven Xu, Isabella Moya and Professor Elena Viltchinskaia. Upper row, left to right: Professor Aonon Tang, Lucas Tang, Arina Gancicova and Cohen Tomasits.

 Submitted Photo

Several New Mexico Military Institute cadets placed high in individual and team competitions during the 2023 Rio Grande Chemistry Olympiad, with two students qualifying for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO).

The Rio Grande Valley section of the competition was held March 11 and hosted by New Mexico State University and its Chemistry and Biochemistry Department. The Chemistry Olympiads for high school students are coordinated by the American Chemical Society and their local sections. According to a NMSU website, students compete in a written exam and practical lab exercises at the local level.