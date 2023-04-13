New Mexico Military Institute has been named one of 30 finalists nationwide for the 2023 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
Announcement of the 15 entities chosen for the honor will be made this summer. The finalists were announced by the Department of Defense Office of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Finalists are nominated by a National Guard or Reserve employee in their organization. NMMI is one of 1,863 nominees in 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.
“On behalf of the whole of the NMMI family, we are honored to be one of the finalists nominated as an outstanding employer and supporter of the National Guard and Reserve Components,” said Maj. Gen. Jerry W. Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent. “Employers, like NMMI, all across the nation play a critical role in the readiness, retention and success of our National Guard and Reserve forces. NMMI’s role is doubly enhanced, as through ROTC affiliation we produce yearly around 30 new U.S. Army lieutenants for the Guard and Reserves. By supporting our employees’ military service, as well as having a hand in starting them out on their path of service, NMMI makes a direct contribution to our nation’s security.”
The Employer Support Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the Department of Defense to employers for their exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve members. The award began in 1996 under the auspices of ESGR, with 325 honorees since then.
ESGR, a Department of Defense office established in 1972, promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a national network of more than 3,000 volunteers, representing small business and industry, government, education and prior military service.