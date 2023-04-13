New Mexico Military Institute has been named one of 30 finalists nationwide for the 2023 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

Announcement of the 15 entities chosen for the honor will be made this summer. The finalists were announced by the Department of Defense Office of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Finalists are nominated by a National Guard or Reserve employee in their organization. NMMI is one of 1,863 nominees in 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.