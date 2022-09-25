The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) has selected New Mexico Military Institute’s Leadership and Character Development Program for presentation at the Annual Region IV East and West conference in Chicago Nov. 5-8.
Colleges and universities from more than 15 states will be represented.
Col. Thomas L. Tate, Ed.D., NMMI commandant of cadets and dean of students, and Teresa Gray, director of cadet counseling, will represent NMMI at the conference and present the foundational aspects of NMMI’s Leadership and Character Development program. To be considered for presentation, NMMI’s proposal underwent a comprehensive peer review by NASPA professionals in the same subject area to ensure quality standards are met, improve performance and provide credibility.
In announcing NMMI’s selection, Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, said, “This is a tremendous validation of NMMI’s objective to educate the whole person. We look forward to the results of our presentation and those of the other member presenters. Our goal will be to learn from others and, where feasible, adopt best practices.”
In selecting NMMI’s program, NASPA stated, “Programs like the one you have proposed will help us better understand innovative solutions to the many challenges facing us.” NASPA further stated that its goal was to select proposals that recognized the conference theme, represented a variety of topics and presenters and geographic diversity, and reflected a variety of higher learning institutions.
NASPA, a network of more than 15,000 members at 2,100 higher education institutions, is the leading professional organization among traditional colleges and universities concerning student development. NASPA’s mission is to be the leading voice of student affairs and drive innovation and evidence-based, student-centered practice throughout higher education, nationally and globally.