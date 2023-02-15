Two-time NJCAA All-American libero Mio Yamamoto will take her talents to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette next fall where she will join a rising squad that made its first post-season appearance in a national tournament in 2022.
With multiple schools pursuing her, Yamamoto made her decision, in part, based on the coach, former Odessa College head coach Kristi Gray, who just wrapped up her second season with the Ragin' Rebels and has admired Yamamoto for a while.
"I chose Louisiana because I have known the coach since my try out in Hawaii," Yamamoto said. "She used to coach at Odessa and offered me to go there, but of course I ended up choosing NMMI. When I went on my visit to Lafayette I loved their jerseys and their gym. The jersey colors are very important to me. The teammates were so nice to me."
Yamamoto finished the 2022 season with 792 digs in 33 matches, the third highest total in the nation, only trailing two players with more than 40 matches played. She finished second in the country in digs per set with 6.66. She won seven out of 11 Western Junior College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week awards and was named NJCAA National Defensive Player of the Week twice.
Among her best single-game performances include a 42 dig performance in four sets against No. 3 Snow College, 36 digs in a 3-1 win over Amarillo College, 33 digs and four ace serves in a 3-1 win over Temple College and 26 digs with five aces in a sweep of Frank Phillips College.
As a freshman in 2021, Yamamoto played every set, amassing 796 digs and helping the Broncos reach the National Championship match where they fell 3-2 in five sets.
"Just in terms of statistics and performance she's by far one of the best and most consistent liberos that we've ever had, which is saying a lot. We've had some great ones before her," said NMMI head coach Shelby Forchtner. "So to put her at the top says a lot about her mentality and work ethic."
Forchtner met Yamamoto in Hawaii during a yearly showcase of Japanese-born players and knew right away she had found a gem. Forchtner offered her a full scholarship as a high school sophomore, and Yamamoto accepted during her junior year.
"I chose NMMI because a girl from Japan came here before me and she told me that the coaches are great and they push you to do your best," said Yamamoto. "My mom liked how safe the NMMI campus was and I got a really good offer to come here, so I took it."
Yamamoto said she had some reservations about attending a military school, but now she's glad the Institute was her first American home.
"At first, when I was a RAT, I was scared because I came to America not knowing a single word of English," she said. "It was hard to do military stuff when I am still trying to understand the language and American culture. But now I am very appreciative and thankful to be at a school with so much daily structure. And I've loved my teammates. They have been so nice and really made this feel like home."
Never at a loss for words, Forchtner said she could go on forever about Yamamoto's accolades and specific game moments when she made difficult plays look easy, but she said far more about what Yamamoto has meant to her and her family in one sentence.
"She was on our family Christmas card this year."
Forchtner's husband, Joe, former Bronco football coach and an assistant professor at NMMI, has had Yamamoto in several of his classes over the past two years, and the Forchtner's young children can usually be seen interacting with a smiling Yamamoto before and after practices or games.
"She was very quiet when she first arrived and toward the end of that first semester, we were all blessed when her personality really started to shine through," Forchtner said. "She's the total package as a libero. She can dig and pass in system and she's a great server. The one thing she struggled with was communication, but you definitely saw it this year. We got so much more out of her vocally, and the more she's learned the language, the more fun it has been for the coaches and the team."
Forchtner said she's feels good about sending Yamamoto to a coach that she knows will get the best out of her.
"Kristi is one of my best friends in the coaching world and I know they're going to take of her, and it's going to be really fun to watch," she said. "She'll be playing against more elite athletes and that's where she thrives. She's always ready to play her best volleyball in the biggest games and moments."
Gray said she was happy to snag Yamamoto the second time around, after trying to recruit her to Odessa College a few years back.
"I always say everything happens for a reason and to see this come full circle is very exciting," she said. "Mio is always one step ahead of the game and is so smooth, it looks effortless. We look forward to seeing how she will elevate our gym."
Yamamoto thanked her parents, her teammate and roommate Laila Bernardino and her family, Larry McCreary (her host family), the Forchtners, assistant coach Mila Araujo and strength and conditioning coaches Danny Ford and Nick Walsh for making her time at NMMI challenging, fun and rewarding.
From Chigasaki, Japan to Roswell, New Mexico and now on to Lafayette, Louisiana, Yamamoto continues to blaze a trail up the volleyball ranks.
