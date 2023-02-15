Mio Yamamoto

Mio Yamamoto signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns next fall.

 Submitted/NMMI Sports Press

Two-time NJCAA All-American libero Mio Yamamoto will take her talents to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette next fall where she will join a rising squad that made its first post-season appearance in a national tournament in 2022.

With multiple schools pursuing her, Yamamoto made her decision, in part, based on the coach, former Odessa College head coach Kristi Gray, who just wrapped up her second season with the Ragin' Rebels and has admired Yamamoto for a while.