Adults with diabetes can learn how to make healthy, delicious meals at a Kitchen Creations cooking school. The next one will be from 4:00-6:30 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays October 9th, 11th, 16th, and 18th , 2023 at the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service, 200 E. Chisum, Suite 4 in Roswell. This series of four classes will be taught by Tamara Schubert, Chaves County Extension FCS Agent, and Susan Dade, RDN, LD, CDCES. Participants will learn food safety, how to plan meals, read food labels, manage carbohydrates and other tips. They will also prepare and sample recipes.

Over 10 percent of adults in New Mexico have diabetes. Research has shown that lifestyle changes, including healthier eating, can help manage diabetes and reduce the risk of complications.