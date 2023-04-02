Pecans a plenty

Let your cup runneth over with pecans from New Mexico.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

When better to talk and eat pecans than during National Pecan month — a handy excuse to eat pecans all month long (not that we need an excuse).

Since the arrival of pecans in New Mexico in the 1800s by American settlers, the pecan industry has grown tremendously to the point that New Mexico sits among the top three states for pecan production in the United States. In the Pecos Valley, Chaves County produces approximately 4 million pounds of pecans each year. As a result, the pecan nut is now featured in New Mexico cuisine and a staple in many of our diets. Whether you are a large-scale pecan grower, a backyard hobbyist or simply purchasing pecans from your favorite market, you are part of a key industry that keeps Chaves County thriving.