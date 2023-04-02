When better to talk and eat pecans than during National Pecan month — a handy excuse to eat pecans all month long (not that we need an excuse).
Since the arrival of pecans in New Mexico in the 1800s by American settlers, the pecan industry has grown tremendously to the point that New Mexico sits among the top three states for pecan production in the United States. In the Pecos Valley, Chaves County produces approximately 4 million pounds of pecans each year. As a result, the pecan nut is now featured in New Mexico cuisine and a staple in many of our diets. Whether you are a large-scale pecan grower, a backyard hobbyist or simply purchasing pecans from your favorite market, you are part of a key industry that keeps Chaves County thriving.
Over the years, advancements in science have led to the discovery of the numerous health benefits of pecans.
Pecans are high in unsaturated fats. Do you get confused by the types of fats, what’s healthy and what’s not? Remember, unsaturated fats are the good guys. Unsaturated fats are considered a good fat because they can improve blood cholesterol levels, ease inflammation, stabilize heart rhythms and more. These types of fats are mostly found in foods made from plants like vegetable oil, nuts and seeds. There are two types of unsaturated fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. Monounsaturated fats are found in pecans.
Pecans are low in saturated fats. All foods that have fat have a mix of fat. Because pecans are high in “good” fat, they are low in the “bad” fat. Saturated fat is mainly found in animal-based foods, however, can also be found in some oils. The American Heart Association recommends aiming for a dietary pattern that achieves 5% to 6% of calories from saturated fat.
Pecans are a good source of calcium, magnesium and potassium, which help lower blood pressure.
Pecans are also a good source of phosphorus and iron. Iron is a mineral that our bodies need for growth and development. Our body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles.
If it’s the B’s you may be looking for… Look no further. Pecans are also a good source of B vitamins including thiamin, riboflavin and niacin.
B vitamins are a group of eight essential nutrients that play roles in many organs and bodily systems. They help create energy from food, produce blood cells, and maintain healthy skin, among other functions.
Pecans are also among the best food sources of phytochemicals that are antioxidants. Pecans rank the highest among all nuts in their total antioxidant capacity.
According to research, there is an association between the consumption of pecans and other nuts and the reduced incidence of gallstones, reduced blood pressure, reductions in abdominal fat, decreased insulin resistance and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.
Interested in more? Join us all month as we talk pecans, from the field to the kitchen and everywhere in between.