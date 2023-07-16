As our gardens begin to flourish and our fruit trees begin to yield, we know that canning season is upon us. Have you walked down the aisle of canning goods and wondered why? Why do people spend so much of their time canning? There is no pat answer as to why someone likes to can. If you asked three different people you would probably get three different answers. But nonetheless, here are some reasons to jump right in:
Health: At-home canning produces a BPA-free food, as well as healthy, preservative-free food that contains no harmful additives or pesticides.
Eco-Friendly: The environmental impact is minimal when you can your own food; it reduces the waste from pre-packed foods and your product is only traveling from the counter to the pantry instead of across the country.
Financial: Buying produce in season when it is inexpensive and plentiful for preserving can be an economical way to stock the pantry. Not to mention, canning all those fresh fruits and vegetables from your very own trees or garden.
Sentimentality and Connection: It’s a powerful connection to the past — to culture, family and heritage.
Preserve Personal Harvest: If you’ve got a garden that is producing like mad, it’s time to embrace home canning. It’s a great way to keep that abundant harvest from going to waste.
Necessity: It is becoming less and less common, but some still can all summer long to provide for their family’s basic needs year-round.
Quality and Taste: Commercially canned products don’t usually taste as good as locally grown, harvested in season or homemade preserves!
If you are wondering where to start, here are some basics.
There are two popular canning methods for home canning.
Water Bath Canning: Jars of food are heated by completely covering jars with boiling water (212F). The boiling water bath method is safe for fruits, tomatoes and pickles as well as jams, jellies and other preserves.
Pressure Canning: Jars of food are heated by completely covering jars with boiling water in a pressure canner. Inside the pressure canner water can reach a higher temperature that is needed for preserving low-acid foods. Pressure canning is safe for low-acid foods such as vegetables, vegetable mixtures, red meats, poultry and seafood.
No matter the method, it’s important to keep safety in mind and that starts with using an approved recipe.
Always use evidence-based recipes from sources such as:
National Center for Home Preservation
Cooperative Extension Service
In the world of technology, many things are available, but not always recommended for use. Avoid using recipes from:
Old family recipes (freeze homemade recipes instead)