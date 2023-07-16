Canning jars

Canning jars can be very useful for many things throughout the summer, including canning.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

As our gardens begin to flourish and our fruit trees begin to yield, we know that canning season is upon us. Have you walked down the aisle of canning goods and wondered why? Why do people spend so much of their time canning? There is no pat answer as to why someone likes to can. If you asked three different people you would probably get three different answers. But nonetheless, here are some reasons to jump right in:

Health: At-home canning produces a BPA-free food, as well as healthy, preservative-free food that contains no harmful additives or pesticides.