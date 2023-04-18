The public is invited to Immanuel Lutheran School's Open House, 1405 N. Sycamore Ave., on Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The event begins at the chapel at 8:30 a.m. The headmaster will be available to speak to at 9 a.m., and afterwards, at 9:30 a.m., the visitors can visit a class or peruse the curriculum until 11 a.m. For more information, visit immanuelroswell.org.