LAS CRUCES — The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will host an open house in Artesia Tuesday, Sept. 12 to address questions regarding the state’s Pecan Weevil Interior Quarantine Rule, which includes Eddy County on the list of New Mexico’s pecan weevil-infested and quarantined counties. The open house is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hotel Artesia, located at 203 N. 2nd St.

Due to limited capacity, RSVP is required. Please email pecan@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-3207 to RSVP.