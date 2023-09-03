LAS CRUCES — The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will host an open house in Artesia Tuesday, Sept. 12 to address questions regarding the state’s Pecan Weevil Interior Quarantine Rule, which includes Eddy County on the list of New Mexico’s pecan weevil-infested and quarantined counties. The open house is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hotel Artesia, located at 203 N. 2nd St.
Due to limited capacity, RSVP is required. Please email pecan@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-3207 to RSVP.
The Pecan Weevil Interior Quarantine Rule primarily impacts the movement of in-shell pecans grown in quarantined counties and transported to non-pecan weevil quarantined areas of New Mexico. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the movement of pecans grown in Eddy County and transported to non-quarantined counties (free of pecan weevil) in New Mexico or Texas are encouraged to attend the open house. Information regarding the following topics will be presented:
Penalties for shipping in-shell pecans to pecan weevil-free counties without required documentation
Anyone unable to attend the Sept. 12 open house may email questions to pecan@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-3207. Anyone wishing to receive future pecan weevil updates should email pecan@nmda.nmsu.edu.
Both the Pecan Weevil Interior Quarantine Rule and Pecan Weevil Exterior Quarantine Rule may be found on the statutes and rules page of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture website.