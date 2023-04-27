A parking lot expansion project at the Roswell Air Center is scheduled to begin Monday, May 8. The project will create paved lots for additional public long-term parking to accommodate vehicles of airline passengers. The new paved lots will be built on the currently undeveloped areas directly to the west and south of the existing long-term parking.
In preparation for the work, all vehicles parked on the undeveloped lots that are part of the project area must be removed by the vehicles’ owners by May 5.