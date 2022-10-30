A free, public annual workshop offering the Continuing Education Units (CEUs) that pesticide applicators need to maintain their licenses will occur Thursday, coordinated by the New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service and Chaves County Extension Agricultural Agent Drew Garnett.
The CEUS are required to make sure that applicators are keeping up-to-date with new regulations, technology and best use practices, Garnett said.
The upcoming workshop will offer CEUs worth five General CEUs or five Private Restricted Agricultural Pesticides (PRAP) CEUs or Private Restricted Rodenticides Only (PRRO) CEUs. The CEUs provided have been approved by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.
The workshop will be held at the Hobson's Hall (the central event building) at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair grounds, 2500 S.E. Main St. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m.
For more information or a workshop agenda, contact the Chaves County Extension Office, 575-622-3210.