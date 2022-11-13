These are the Pets of the Week from the Roswell Humane Society, shown clockwise from top-left. Short Cakes is a female 1-year-old boxer mix. Short Cakes came to us in July as a stray. She is a very active dog that loves to run and play and will need a big backyard, as well as a wonderful family to take her on regular walks. Carrie is a female 1-year-old boxer mix. Carrie also came to us in July as a stray. She has a ton of energy, so she is in need of an active family that can help her work out all that energy. She loves to go on walks with our volunteers and is ready to leap into a forever home. Sissy is a spayed female 1 ½-year-old pit mix. Sissy has been with the Roswell Humane Society since February. She is a very sweet girl but does have quite a bit of energy. She does well on walks and enjoys exploring the park with our volunteers, but what she really needs is a loving home. Rose is a female 1-year-old Lab/Dane mix. We have had Rose for over a year now. Rose is often overlooked because she is still shy around new people. She is in search of a special home that will take the time to see her blossom into the great dog she has the potential to become. She has been on walks with our volunteers, but it takes her a moment to get use to all the noise outside. To visit these pets or to inquire about adopting them, contact the Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St., 575-622-8950.