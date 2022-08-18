A charitable program of a national pizza chain is scheduled to be in Roswell next Thursday to provide food to people in need.
Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a large food truck, is planning an Aug. 25 visit to the Community Kitchen at 114 E. Bland St. to provide free pizza for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The mobile kitchen will park at the Community Kitchen site, according to Director Brad Ussery. Lisa Ruthven, coordinator of Love Kitchen for Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., said the organization expects to feed about 250 people.
“We have been coming to this location for many years, so we always like to visit when we are in town,” Ruthven wrote in an email.
She said that the food donations are possible because of the support of local franchisees of the pizza chain.
Roswell has two Little Caesars locations operated by Vibe Restaurant Group, based in Dallas. It also owns the Wingstop restaurant and has more than 100 other pizza and chicken wing restaurants in 11 states.
Ruthven indicated that the Love Kitchen previously served people at the Community Kitchen in 2016 and 2017. The Community Kitchen is a nonprofit that has provided free meals to locals since 1982, providing hot lunches on weekdays and sack lunches for the weekends.
“Some of our other servings will take place in Clovis, Albuquerque, Hobbs and Carlsbad,” Ruthven said.
According to the Little Caesars website, the mobile kitchens began operating in 1985. Now two mobile trucks operate year-round. The program estimates that 3 million people have been served.