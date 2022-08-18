20220818-CaesarsLoveKitchen.April2022.jpg

A mobile food truck operated by a charitable program of the Little Caesars corporation is set to be at the Community Kitchen in Roswell for one day next week to provide free pizza for lunch to those in need.

Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a large food truck, is planning an Aug. 25 visit to the Community Kitchen at 114 E. Bland St. to provide free pizza for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.