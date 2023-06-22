The Morning Garden Club would like the community to join them for the 1st Annual Pollinator Party at Cahoon Park, 100 W. 4th. St.
The event is scheduled for June 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event also provides an opportunity for people of all ages to celebrate the life and work of bees, butterflies and other pollinators. Pollinators play a key role in helping plants reproduce and more plants equals more oxygen produced. Pollinators help produce billions of dollars in food crops each year and are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we consume.