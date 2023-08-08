Prescribed burn on Smokey Bear Ranger District canceled

RUIDOSO — A prescribed burn on the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest planned for Monday was cancelled following an unsuccessful test burn on the location.
The burn was planned for Brazel Push, a 90-acre portion of Forest located between Ruidoso and Capitan. Following a small test fire to ensure safe conditions, it was determined that the fuels were burning too quickly, and it would be unsafe to proceed.
Smoke will still be visible in the Ruidoso and Capitan area and along HWY 246 as work continues on the West Mountain Fire, a lightning-caused fire that began on August 3.
Prescribed burns are key in the removal and clearing of flammable fuels in a closely watched and setting. This will allow the Forest Service to continue to mitigate wildfire risk and create a healthier forest.
Careful planning goes into prescribed burns, which are utilized for long-term forest health. Clearing built-up fuels and overgrowth is essential in mitigating the risk for large-scale wildfires in the future.
The Lincoln National Forest land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health, including reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape.
For more updates and information, please visit the Lincoln National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/lincoln, or follow us on Twitter: @LincolnUSForest.