Prescribed burn on Smokey Bear Ranger District canceled

Smokey Bear stands guard at the edge of the Lincoln National Forest as a reminder that only you (and a well-orchestrated fire management program) can prevent forest fires.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

RUIDOSO — A prescribed burn on the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest planned for Monday was cancelled following an unsuccessful test burn on the location.

The burn was planned for Brazel Push, a 90-acre portion of Forest located between Ruidoso and Capitan. Following a small test fire to ensure safe conditions, it was determined that the fuels were burning too quickly, and it would be unsafe to proceed.