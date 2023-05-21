CLOUDCROFT — Fire managers on the Sacramento Ranger District of the Lincoln National Forest plan to continue prescribed fire operations as conditions allow. Currently, preparations are underway to broadcast burn approximately 50 acres of the 684-acre Lewis Prescribed Fire project, and 35 acres near the Sacramento Ranger District administration site.
The prescribed burns are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24. Exact ignition dates depend upon agency administrator approval and conditions within the ranges outlined in the prescribed fire plan. Optimal conditions will result in effective smoke ventilation and dispersal and help achieve the desired effects needed to accomplish the burn plan objectives.
During this time, smoke from the burns will be visible from the towns of Sacramento, and Weed, with potential smoke impacts to Weed and Agua Chiquita residents. Smoke may settle into drainages and lower elevations at night but is expected to dissipate by late morning as daytime temperatures increase. Motorists are advised to reduce travel speeds and turn lights on if smoke is encountered on roads.
Land management strategies utilized by Lincoln National Forest are centered on long-term forest health, including reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. Prescribed fires are intended to reduce hazardous fuels that have accumulated due to drought, climate change, insects and disease, as well as decades of fire suppression.
For more updates and information, please visit the Lincoln National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/lincoln, or follow us on Twitter: @LincolnUSForest.