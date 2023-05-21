Smokey Bear

CLOUDCROFT  Fire managers on the Sacramento Ranger District of the Lincoln National Forest plan to continue prescribed fire operations as conditions allow. Currently, preparations are underway to broadcast burn approximately 50 acres of the 684-acre Lewis Prescribed Fire project, and 35 acres near the Sacramento Ranger District administration site.

The prescribed burns are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24. Exact ignition dates depend upon agency administrator approval and conditions within the ranges outlined in the prescribed fire plan. Optimal conditions will result in effective smoke ventilation and dispersal and help achieve the desired effects needed to accomplish the burn plan objectives.