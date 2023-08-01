Smokey Bear

A statue of Smokey Bear stands at the Smokey Bear Museum in Capitan this June, an enduring reminder of the dangers of forest fires and the role of fire in forest management.

 Clarke Condé Photo

RUIDOSO – Three prescribed burns on the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest are tentatively scheduled to take place starting Thursday, Aug. 3, and continue through the following week as conditions allow.

Work will take place on the Brazel Push, a 90-acre portion of Forest located between Ruidoso and Capitan, Jack’s Peak, a 250-acre portion of land located near Ancho, and the Smokey Bear Administration site located in Ruidoso.