RUIDOSO — Fire managers on the Smokey Bear Ranger District of the Lincoln National Forest are planning to continue prescribed fire operations throughout the district beginning in July, and continuing through 2023. Projects in the area during this timeframe will include the following:
• Grindstone Lake, 1,150 acres near Ruidoso
• Jack’s Peak, 500 acres east of Ancho
• Brazel, 90 acres south of Capitan
• White Oaks, 7 acres near White Oaks
• School House site, 2.5 acres near Bonito
• Nogal site, 10 acres in Nogal Canyon
Exact ignition dates will depend upon agency administrator approval and conditions within the ranges outlined in prescribed fire plans. Optimal conditions will result in effective smoke ventilation and dispersal to help achieve the desired effects needed to accomplish the burn plan objectives.
Prescribed burns and pile burns are a vital part in reducing wildland fire risks. Prescribed fires are intended to reduce hazardous fuel buildup that occurs due to drought, climate change, insects and disease, as well as decades of fire suppression. When prescribed fires and other forest thinning projects are placed strategically on the landscape and around communities, it helps modify fire behavior to a less intense and more manageable surface fire due to the absence of accumulated debris.
For additional information about prescribed fire projects on the Smokey Bear Ranger District, please call 575-257-6174 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.