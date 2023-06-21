Smokey Bear

Smokey Bear gives a thumbs up at the Smokey Bear Historical Park in Capitan earlier this month. Prescribed burns are scheduled for July as part of the overall forest management strategy for the Lincoln National Forest.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

RUIDOSO — Fire managers on the Smokey Bear Ranger District of the Lincoln National Forest are planning to continue prescribed fire operations throughout the district beginning in July, and continuing through 2023. Projects in the area during this timeframe will include the following:

• Grindstone Lake, 1,150 acres near Ruidoso

