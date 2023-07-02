Summer is here and along with that comes longer days. For many of us, we throw out a routine and become lax on that bedtime, not only for our kids, but also for us as adults. If your household works anything like mine, if the sun is up, we are working and that can affect our sleep cycles, especially during the summer. More exposure to sunlight during the summer, due to these longer days, may impact our sleep-wake cycle and our circadian rhythms by delaying the melatonin secretion that informs our brains that it's time for rest.
Sleep deprivation is simply not getting the sleep you need to accurately function during the day, for most adults this is seven to nine hours. Thirty percent of Americans are sleep deprived, which directly affects how we think and how we feel. While the short-term impacts are more noticeable, chronic sleep deprivation can heighten the long-term risk of physical and mental health problems.
If you’re having trouble sleeping, you aren’t alone — up to one in three Americans have difficulty falling and staying asleep. Improving our sleep habits, building daily self-care practices, and learning to manage stress better can all improve the quality and quantity of our sleep.
One of the things that prevents us from falling asleep when we hit the bed is the simple fact that our brains are still running. Creating a buffer zone between our day and our bed will help to prevent dragging that stressful day to bed with us. This buffer zone can last anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes depending on your routine and what works for your body. Whether it’s putting your phone away, reading a book, writing in your journal, or going for a scroll, the objective is to stay away from anything that is taxing. This zone will help you ease into that bedtime frame of mind and help you to fall asleep more easily.
Insufficient sleep can directly affect how you feel during your wake hours. Examples of these symptoms include: slowed thinking, reduced attention span, worsened memory, poor or risky decision-making, lack of energy, mood changes including feelings of stress, anxiety or irritability.
Take a look at four routines that will help build a sleep ritual:
1. Close off the day and prepare for the next. Establish a decompression period before you leave the office (review your calendar and prep for the next day) or when you finish work for the day (debrief with your spouse and discuss the next day). Not only does this help to wind down from today, it also sets us up for peace of mind in the morning.
2. Set up for a relaxing evening. This is where that buffer zone comes into play. Find out what makes you relaxed. Is it a particular pair of slippers or listening to soft music? Establish a buffer zone and during this time try adjusting the lighting in the house. Dim the lights or turn off the main lights and leave lamps on. This acts as a cue to our brains that it’s time to shut down for the day.
3. Have a bedtime. Having a consistent bedtime and wake-up time helps tell your body to shut down and prepare for bed.
4. Avoid Sleep Disruptors. One of the easiest things to do is change where we keep our phones at night. Research has shown that the blue light from our phones will disrupt our sleep cycles. The other thing that has the potential to disrupt our sleep is food and drink. Try journaling your intake for a month and see if anything pops out in your diet that may be interfering with your sleep.