Summer is here and along with that comes longer days. For many of us, we throw out a routine and become lax on that bedtime, not only for our kids, but also for us as adults. If your household works anything like mine, if the sun is up, we are working and that can affect our sleep cycles, especially during the summer. More exposure to sunlight during the summer, due to these longer days, may impact our sleep-wake cycle and our circadian rhythms by delaying the melatonin secretion that informs our brains that it's time for rest.

Sleep deprivation is simply not getting the sleep you need to accurately function during the day, for most adults this is seven to nine hours. Thirty percent of Americans are sleep deprived, which directly affects how we think and how we feel. While the short-term impacts are more noticeable, chronic sleep deprivation can heighten the long-term risk of physical and mental health problems.