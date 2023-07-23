LAS CRUCES — If you’re in the New Mexico agritourism industry, or if you’re wanting to get into the business, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is hosting the first-ever, free New Mexico Agritourism Symposium from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces.
The symposium will include roundtable discussions, networking opportunities, dinner and a presentation on the free NEW MEXICO–Taste the Tradition and NEW MEXICO–Grown with Tradition Logo Program, which aims to promote New Mexico products and identify them as grown or made in the state.
Although there is no fee to attend the symposium, registration is required, and the deadline to register is Monday, July 31. Please register through EventBrite.
New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte said this is the perfect learning and networking opportunity for both those already in the New Mexico agritourism industry and for those wanting to get into the industry.
“Whether you operate a pumpkin patch and corn maze, a ‘you-pick-it’ flower operation, a farm stay or a winery, our agritourism symposium will allow attendees to learn what works and doesn’t work for others in the industry,” said Witte. “Our goal is to help current and future agritourism business owners succeed at what they do, while at the same time, promote the robust agriculture in our state.”
Roundtable discussion topics include school tours, insurance, staff retention, marketing and more.