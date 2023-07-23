Woman holding sunflowers in garden

LAS CRUCES —  If you’re in the New Mexico agritourism industry, or if you’re wanting to get into the business, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is hosting the first-ever, free New Mexico Agritourism Symposium from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces.

The symposium will include roundtable discussions, networking opportunities, dinner and a presentation on the free NEW MEXICO–Taste the Tradition and NEW MEXICO–Grown with Tradition Logo Program, which aims to promote New Mexico products and identify them as grown or made in the state.