No, I am not calling for a revolt, figured I would get that out of the way to start.
What has been on my mind since the last article “The Label is the Law”, is pesticide resistance. As I stated in that article on the importance of following a pesticide label, one reason was to reduce the likelihood of resistance of pests to pesticides. What is resistance? Resistance is the inherited ability of a pest to survive and reproduce following a pesticide application that is normally lethal to that specific pest. This trait is heritable and will be passed on to their offspring. This is different from tolerance, the ability of a pest to survive and reproduce after a pesticide treatment because it was not susceptible in the first place. The tolerant pest was never controlled by that pesticide in the first place, such as morning glory and glyphosate. Glyphosate may burn the leaves, but it will grow back — no real control, this is tolerance.
Resistance follows the idea of basic Darwinian evolution, when an external pressure (pesticide) is applied to a group just the fittest survive, those resistant individuals, and reproduce. So, if I have an insecticide that is labeled to kill aphids and I use it over and over and over again, the susceptible aphids will die. However, if there are some with a genetic mutation to resist the pesticide pressure I am applying to the population, and they reproduce the next generation will inherit that resistance. If that pest becomes resistant to my pesticide, that pesticide has become useless for that situation. By spraying it on a resistant population, I just further select for more resistant pests not to mention all the time, money and chemical I am wasting. As of 2021, 585 weed species in 50 states are resistant to at least one site of action.
So, what causes resistance? One main reason is a lack of rotation of pesticides. One of the reasons for a lack of rotation is a lack of new chemicals that focus on new sites of action. A site of action (SOA) is the location where the active ingredients affect the pest. New sites of action are expensive and there are only so many chemical processes that are available to inhibit weeds or insects that lead to mortality of the pest. The site of action and the mode of action are often confused because they are similar, but the mode of action is the effect on pest development or growth (Amino acid synthesis inhibitors) where the site of action is the specifics on what is damaged or disrupted by the presence of the pesticide. ALS inhibitor and EPSP synthase inhibitors are different sites that are affected by different herbicides, but both are amino acid synthesis inhibitors. While they both have the same mode of action, they are affecting different amino acids within the weeds. Hopefully, I did not just dive too deeply into the weeds, pun intended. Knowing the site of actions of a pesticide will help us understand how to properly rotate pesticides to reduce the potential of resistance.
One trend that is happening is the categorization of pesticides by their site of action. The Weed Science Society of America has designed a numbering system assigned to each site of action, found on the label. So, when you want to change sites of action these numbers are helpful in identifying herbicides with the same sites of action. The Insecticide Resistance Action Committee also has a list showing what active ingredients have the same site of action. Utilize these tools to make the right decision regarding your pesticide rotations.
Other ways to create resistance is by utilizing the wrong rate of the pesticide. As we discussed in my last article, more does not mean better and less does not mean safer. They both just lead to resistance, remember to follow the label. The rates listed on the pesticide label have been researched, studied, and shown to be effective. The wrong timing is also a way that resistance develops. If the pest is not treated in the time of effective exposure, if the pest is not present at the susceptible life stage it will have no positive effect. It will expose the pest to the pesticide in a non-lethal dose.
So how do we put this information to use? Utilizing integrated pest management (IPM) techniques, by utilizing control methods beyond just pesticides, cultural, mechanical and biological. Utilizing pesticides only when needed, and at the correct time when the pest is susceptible. Know the pest you are targeting and pick a pesticide for the pest you have. Never apply the same pesticide with the same site of action more than two consecutive applications before rotating pesticides. Pay attention to your treatments and the effect they are having on your intended target pest.
For other gardening advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.