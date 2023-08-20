No, I am not calling for a revolt, figured I would get that out of the way to start.

What has been on my mind since the last article “The Label is the Law”, is pesticide resistance. As I stated in that article on the importance of following a pesticide label, one reason was to reduce the likelihood of resistance of pests to pesticides. What is resistance? Resistance is the inherited ability of a pest to survive and reproduce following a pesticide application that is normally lethal to that specific pest. This trait is heritable and will be passed on to their offspring. This is different from tolerance, the ability of a pest to survive and reproduce after a pesticide treatment because it was not susceptible in the first place. The tolerant pest was never controlled by that pesticide in the first place, such as morning glory and glyphosate. Glyphosate may burn the leaves, but it will grow back — no real control, this is tolerance.