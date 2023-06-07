Roswell Incident

For three days this summer, June 30-July 2, the Roswell Daily Record will sponsor the “Roswell Incident,” featuring educated and accomplished speakers, award-winning films and provocative conversations about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

The three-day extravaganza will be an opportunity to ask prodding questions and explore your curiosity about the cosmos. You’ll hear from expert speakers and professional, scientific reporters about their understanding of UAP, extraterrestrial phenomena and more.