For three days this summer, June 30-July 2, the Roswell Daily Record will sponsor the “Roswell Incident,” featuring educated and accomplished speakers, award-winning films and provocative conversations about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).
The three-day extravaganza will be an opportunity to ask prodding questions and explore your curiosity about the cosmos. You’ll hear from expert speakers and professional, scientific reporters about their understanding of UAP, extraterrestrial phenomena and more.
Events start at 8 a.m. Friday morning with registration and various speakers, including Barbara Beck, publisher of the Roswell Daily Record; Toby Martinez, UAP reporter at the Roswell Daily Record; and Daniel Alan Jones, investigative reporter at The Vortex.
Conversations and panels will continue throughout the day on Friday at the Roswell Convention Center, and include speakers John B. Alexander, a renowned military colonel and writer; authors and researchers Linda Costa and Cheryl Costa; Jared Jedicamper, an educator and ceramicist; Maximo Veron, the film festival director; and many more. You can see the full line-up of speakers at RoswellIncident.com.
Also on Friday will be the opportunity to experience VIP luncheons, a special chance to speak with experts directly, and workshops with panel experts, including the researcher and musician Astral. These exclusive engagements will shed light on the mysteries of UAP.
Events on Friday include Night Sky Watch with Ben Hansen, a former FBI agent who now investigates the paranormal and currently appears on Discovery’s “UFO Witness.” Hansen will also speak at several different panels at the Roswell Convention Center on Friday with Bryce Zabel, an award-winning writer, filmmaker and podcaster.
Friday’s lineup will showcase Marc D’Antonio, who creates major science fiction films that ask the question: “What is humankind’s place in the universe?” He holds a degree in Astronomy and is a member of a STEM board at a science center in Connecticut. D’Antonio operates two observatories, one in Connecticut and one in the desert of Arizona.
On Saturday, the Roswell Incident will continue with thought-provoking presentations and speakers, including Nick Pope, David Childress, Jonathan Dover and Stanley Milford Jr. Saturday’s convention will include not-to-be-missed VIP luncheons and workshops that will allow participants to network and build on the ideas introduced in the panelist sessions.
The Roswell Daily Record Film Festival runs on Saturday from 11-8, and a Skystream Live Tour with Marc D’Antonio runs from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Sunday for the grand finale, the Roswell Incident features another selection of renowned writers and experts, including Katie Howland, Leah Prime, Chuck Zukowski and Kelly Chase. The Film Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Galaxy 8 Allen Theater, and the selective film awards ceremony is at 5 p.m.
This Independence Day weekend, put away your telescope, land your spaceship and run down to the Convention Center or Galaxy 8 Allen Theater. For three days, the Roswell Daily Record brings the mysteries of the cosmos to Roswell, and all are invited to explore flying saucers, paranormal encounters and the fascinating possibilities of extraterrestrial life.
You can find out more about each speaker and see the full line-up of events at RoswellIncident.com.
