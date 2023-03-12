Roswell Knowledge Bowl calls for teams

The call is out for teams to compete in the Roswell Knowledge Bowl fundraiser at the Roswell Joy Center on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. Five-person teams (if you think you are really smart, you may enter alone) take on 40 questions of general knowledge with refreshments at half-time. Service clubs, merchants, Sunday school classes and social groups are encouraged to enter a team to a maximum of 40 teams in this tax-deductible fundraiser by calling 575-626-1369. Business sponsorships are also available. A tax-deductible donation of $100 will ensure a table for your team, with one team from each county high school encouraged to participate for free.
The winning team will be awarded a trophy to brag about for a year. After that, you have to compete again. Any team which can answer all 40 questions will be awarded a free one-way trip to Clovis or Artesia, your pick. No one ever has.