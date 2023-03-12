Roswell Knowledge Bowl calls for teams

Previous Roswell Knowledge Bowl winners seen here with trophy.

 Submitted

The call is out for teams to compete in the Roswell Knowledge Bowl fundraiser at the Roswell Joy Center on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. Five-person teams (if you think you are really smart, you may enter alone) take on 40 questions of general knowledge with refreshments at half-time. Service clubs, merchants, Sunday school classes and social groups are encouraged to enter a team to a maximum of 40 teams in this tax-deductible fundraiser by calling 575-626-1369. Business sponsorships are also available. A tax-deductible donation of $100 will ensure a table for your team, with one team from each county high school encouraged to participate for free.

The winning team will be awarded a trophy to brag about for a year. After that, you have to compete again. Any team which can answer all 40 questions will be awarded a free one-way trip to Clovis or Artesia, your pick. No one ever has.