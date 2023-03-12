The Roswell Police Department (RPD) honored many of its members during a Feb. 28 awards ceremony recognizing a variety of achievements and actions during 2022.
Medal Recipients
Officer Logan Franklin, Life Saving Award: On Aug. 10, Franklin responded to the 1000 block of East Poe Street in reference to a motor-vehicle crash with injuries. Franklin provided lifesaving measures to a motorist, saving young man.
Officer Gideon Perry, Life Saving Award: On Dec. 23, Perry responded to a medical call involving a woman who was not breathing and choking. Perry used the Heimlich maneuver, saving the woman’s life.
Employees of the Year
Civilian of the Year: Norma Ortiz, Chief’s Office Administrative Assistant
Dispatcher of the Year: Alfredo Delgado
Officer of the Year: Erica Varela
Officers of the Quarters
First Quarter: Officer Abrem Atencio
Second Quarter: Officer Adrian Jimenez
Third Quarter: Officer Logan Franklin
Fourth Quarter: Officer Erica Varela
Civilians of the Quarters
First Quarter: Property Tech Luis Rangel
Second Quarter: Records Clerk Natasha Villanueva
Third Quarter: Records Clerk Christina De La Cerda
Fourth Quarter: The Technical Services Unit team of Lieutenant Michael Fry (a sworn officer), Crime Scene Techs Angela Sharpe, Cammie Aguirre, Shady Nguyen and Annalee Madrid, and Property Techs Fabianna Ortega and Luis Rangel Promotions Sergeant Tan Nguyen
Promotions
Recognized at their new ranks:
Deputy Chief Albert Aldana
Sergeant Tan Nguyen
Sergeant Chance Cavin
Sergeant Brandon Stroud
Lieutenant Ryan Craine
Detective Bethany Johnston
Detective Jaime Castillo
20 or more years of service
Deputy Chief Mike Taylor
Dispatch Quality Assurance/Compliance Jennifer Garcia
Sergeant Jeff Prince
Sergeant Grace Fresquez
CID Administrative Assistant Mendy Hernandez
Retirement
K9 Tesla, a female Belgian Malinois, one of the RPD’s drug and apprehension dogs. She had more than five years of police K9 service, working with K9 Officer Cody Schwartz. Tesla officially retired in January.
