The New Mexico Department of Health’s Chaves County Public Health Office at 200 East Chisum Street in Roswell will be providing no cost back-to-school vaccinations for all children aged 18 and younger regardless of whether they are a patient or have insurance at the following dates and times:
Monday and Tuesday, 8/7-8/8: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, 8/10: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Friday, 8/11: 8-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.
Call 575-624-6050 for more information or with any questions.
Parents need to bring their child’s shot record and Medicaid or private health insurance card if they have insurance, even though immunizations are provided at no cost to parents. No one will be turned away if they don’t have insurance.
To get a copy of your child’s vaccinations record if you don’t have one already, visit VaxViewNM.org to download a copy or call 1-833-882-6454. Customers may also leave a voicemail and receive a call back. Immunization program hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but they are closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
The vaccinations are available through the Got Shots? immunization campaign organized by the New Mexico Immunization Coalition, which includes the New Mexico Primary Care Association and the Department of Health. This year, more than 80 community health centers, public health offices, and private practices across New Mexico are participating in Got Shots?. To find a clinic in local communities statewide, people are encouraged to go online to immunization.doh.nm.gov and click on the “Got Shots? Information” link.