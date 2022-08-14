The Roswell Sertoma Club recently awarded $12,000 in college scholarships to 24 Chaves County students.

Receiving $500 scholarships for the fall 2022 semester were Jalen Baca, Danique Blankvoort, Callie Burrow, Kyle Burrow, Jacqueline Carreon, Jennifer Carreon, Sydney Crow, Brittany Daniel, George Finley, Chandler Hatch, Alexis Hobbs, Cavan Jones, Tara Jones, Emileigh Lara, Sarah Lilley, Hannah Lilley, Jalen Lovato, Rilan Maloney, Riley Moore, Isabel Perry, Briana Russ, Jordan Salas, Quinton Weems, and Alyssa Williams.