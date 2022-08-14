The Roswell Sertoma Club recently awarded $12,000 in college scholarships to 24 Chaves County students.
Receiving $500 scholarships for the fall 2022 semester were Jalen Baca, Danique Blankvoort, Callie Burrow, Kyle Burrow, Jacqueline Carreon, Jennifer Carreon, Sydney Crow, Brittany Daniel, George Finley, Chandler Hatch, Alexis Hobbs, Cavan Jones, Tara Jones, Emileigh Lara, Sarah Lilley, Hannah Lilley, Jalen Lovato, Rilan Maloney, Riley Moore, Isabel Perry, Briana Russ, Jordan Salas, Quinton Weems, and Alyssa Williams.
Over the past 25 years, the Roswell Sertoma Club has awarded students of Chaves County more than $520,000 in financial aid. Based solely on academic achievement, the renewable scholarships are open to all undergraduate students residing in Chaves County. Applications for the scholarship can be downloaded from the Roswell Sertoma Club website, www.roswellsertoma.org/forms.
Sertoma is an international civic organization whose motto is “Service to Mankind.” Through numerous fundraising activities and the Sertoma Bingo operation, Roswell Sertoma Club assists individuals with the purchase of hearing aids, supports and funds numerous youth activities in Chaves County, and sponsors the annual Colt Classic Baseball Tournament.