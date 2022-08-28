The Roswell Tourism Council met at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico’s archives building on Aug. 25. Judy Stubbs, facilitator, opened the meeting and guided the group through various subjects, such as program suggestions for the monthly meetings, increasing membership and inviting others who are working in tourism or are interested in the subject.
Most urgent, Stubbs said, is finding a sponsor for the points-of-interest map that will be available for hotels and motels free of charge. The cost of printing of 2,500 maps is $891.30, which is $.36 per map. The cost to print 5,000 maps is $1,267.15, which is $.25 per map, Stubbs said. Council members agreed that the goal of 5,000 maps with the lower cost would be preferable.
Karen Arnold, general manager at Hampton Inn & Suites, said that 5,000 maps would most likely last the hotels three to four months.
The meeting’s program was presented by Roswell Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings. Jennings’ powerpoint presentation covered development of the city’s Public Affairs Department since 2016, focusing on its tourism aspect; subjects such as the city's new brand and new YouTube channel; enrichment services for locals; advertisements outside Roswell and the state; the importance of lodgers’ tax for tourism; and specific advertising campaigns via Google, the new widget/app and other media.
“This is a constellation of services that we provide to the community and to tourism … we do a lot with our small team of six people in tourism,” Jennings said. She also talked about the next UFO Festival. “It will be a little different, it is not the 75th. We don’t have as much entertainment money. We did not get fully funded this year, but I think we have some good ideas, and we’ll have some good partners who want to come back. … We have some fun ideas for next year to get that momentum going and if any of you want to join us, we do have committee meetings about once a month now through December and then we’ll really wrap it up after New Year's,” she said.
Elaine Mayfield, organizer Galacticon during the UFO Festival, said they used wristbands to identify ticket holders and more than 5,000 wristbands were given out.
Jennings encouraged council members to add events to the city’s two calendars, at seeroswell.com and at roswell-nm.gov. “We have the listing of the event, we have the event calendar. … If you have events, we are more than happy to put it up there. You can email it to tourism@roswell-nm.gov, you can also get it to the Visitors Center,” Jennings said. The calendar will be updated every Monday by the center’s staff.
The next Roswell Tourism Council meeting will be Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. at the archives building, 208 N. Lea Ave., and anyone interested in tourism or working in the industry is welcome to attend.
Christina Stock may be contacted at 622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.