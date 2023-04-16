System seeks feedback from people who are involved in interactions with police
Roswell — Roswell residents involved in an interaction with the Roswell Police Department will soon have a new tool that will allow them to give RPD and the Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center direct feedback about the experience with the police officers and dispatchers and the service provided to the citizen.
This customer-service feedback system, called PowerEngage, uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others who have recently reported or been involved in some incidents involving police and dispatch services. These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experiences with RPD and the dispatch center and rate the service received. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments and other input, as well as words of gratitude, after receiving these public-safety services.
When the system is put into use beginning May 1, text-message surveys will be sent to individuals whose phone number is recorded as part of a call for service or an officer’s report for selected incidents. Residents who do not want to participate can simply not respond to the text-survey invitations. Residents who receive these texts may also reply with “STOP” to opt out of all future text surveys from RPD.
RPD and the dispatch center believe it is important to hear from the community about how the agencies are performing when it comes to serving the citizens of Roswell. This new text-survey tool will give supervisors access to citizen feedback in a fairly quick manner and provide insights into areas in which the police department and dispatch center can improve the service they provide to the community, as well as encourage officers and dispatchers when positive feedback is provided.
It is important that residents remember these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 911 for any emergency or to report criminal activity. Non-emergency calls can also be made directly to RPD at 575-624-6770.