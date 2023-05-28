Roswell — The country music trio Runaway June will bring its music to Southeast New Mexico as the headliner performer during Roswell’s 2023 UFO Festival.
The concert will take place Saturday night, July 1, at DeBremond Field, located on the south side of West 11th Street between North Richardson and North Pennsylvania avenues. Gates open at 4 p.m. for VIP entrance and 5 p.m. for general admission. The opening acts will begin at 6 p.m. and Runaway June will take the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets for each concert night are $20 general admission or $75 VIP. For tickets and more information see ufofestival.com.