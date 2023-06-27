Are we alone in the universe? It’s a question that has puzzled humanity for ages. With advances in science and technology, we may soon find out, thanks to scientists who dare to explore the unknown. Recent interviews in The Vortex with leaders in astronomy and astrophysics revealed multiple scientific efforts currently underway to solve the mystery of extraterrestrials and provide evidence for their existence.
Several concepts have been proposed about extraterrestrial life throughout history. For example, Frank Drake’s equation approximates the number of intelligent civilizations within our own galaxy while Enrico Fermi’s paradox asks, “Where is everybody?” The aliens, of course.
It’s been two years since the Preliminary Assessment on UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) was officially reported by the U.S. government, followed by ongoing developments leading to the establishment of AARO (All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office), the current official investigation into UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). However, many curious minds still wonder about accounts of alien encounters. So, let’s not forget Carl Sagan’s standard, “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” With confirmation from official sources being a real possibility along with whistleblower testimony acknowledging otherworldly artifacts, perhaps the world at large may finally see the proof and know the truth.
Multimedia has shaped the topic into a popular cultural phenomenon worldwide. Over the years, aliens have been brought out of the fringes of science fiction and into real scientific frontiers.
The SETI Institute (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) uses radio astronomy technology to find signals in space. “SETI experiments do not transmit, we’re just listening,” Senior Astronomer Dr. Seth Shostak explained in the recent video interview. “If the universe is populated by beings … that have developed science and technology, then they're probably using radio transmitters.” Dr. Shostak has been with the institute since it was originally part of NASA, which now investigates UAP as well.
Oumuamua, an unusual object that entered our solar system in 2017, caught the attention of Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb, who theorized it was an Extraterrestrial artifact. Now, Dr. Loeb continues to investigate other ISO (Interstellar Objects) of unknown origin along with UAP. “The Galileo Project is the first scientific project aiming to get new data that is reproducible, and not anecdotal, in a systematic way,” he shared in The Vortex.
Near Fort Worth, Texas, where the Roswell incident crash debris was taken and photographed, the small town of Aurora, Texas had a strangely similar story half a century prior. As reported in the Dallas Morning News at the time, a cigar-shaped object was observed crashing into a windmill, scattering metallic debris, and the remains of a body were gathered which was “not an inhabitant of this world.” A Texas Historical Commission sign at the cemetery recognizes “ … the legend that a spaceship crashed nearby in 1897 and the pilot … was buried here.” Fact, fiction, or folklore, it may still serve as a bit of inspiration about the nature of close encounters here on Earth.
When asked about the potential disclosure of NHI (Nonhuman Intelligence) or technology and if they’d be willing to help, both scientists offered to lend their insight and assistance.
“Of course, if there’s any truth to the story,” Dr. Shostak submitted.
“If there is something extraterrestrial, it has nothing to do with national borders,” advised Dr. Loeb.
Admittedly, while neither of them are convinced that past data supports alien visitation, it doesn’t deter their endeavors. After all, we may still find there is some wisdom in those old legends within the mythos of ufology like Aurora and Roswell.
SETI’s new project, A Sign in Space, simulates alien signals from Mars to see how earthlings respond. The institute is also collecting data with the VLA (Very Large Array) 200 miles west of Roswell in a collaboration process called COSMIC (Commensal Open-Source Multimode Interferometer Cluster), “ … used to try and maximize the chance of finding something,” expressed Dr. Shostak.
Additionally, The Galileo Project launched a summer expedition to the Pacific Ocean, and is currently documenting the scientific investigation of the explosion site of an extrasolar object. Hopeful for out-of-this-world results, “This could be the most important discovery humanity makes, that we are not alone,” Dr. Loeb declared. “As a team, we can figure out the answer. We don't need to rely on the government telling us. The government is not a scientific organization and the whole beauty of science is that it will be open data that can be shared by everyone.”
Dr. Shostak and Dr. Loeb presented at Contact in the Desert earlier this month in Indian Wells, California, one of the largest events of its alien kind with media coverage provided by both The Vortex and the Roswell Daily Record. This week, Roswell will be invaded for its astronomically attended annual festival where events like the Roswell Incident help generate awareness of new knowledge about unexplained mysteries and exciting developments on the horizon of science.
