Milky Way
Submitted Photo

Are we alone in the universe? It’s a question that has puzzled humanity for ages. With advances in science and technology, we may soon find out, thanks to scientists who dare to explore the unknown. Recent interviews in The Vortex with leaders in astronomy and astrophysics revealed multiple scientific efforts currently underway to solve the mystery of extraterrestrials and provide evidence for their existence.

Several concepts have been proposed about extraterrestrial life throughout history. For example, Frank Drake’s equation approximates the number of intelligent civilizations within our own galaxy while Enrico Fermi’s paradox asks, “Where is everybody?” The aliens, of course.