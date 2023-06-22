Seeing Roswell from the seat of a bike

Sixteen-year-old Michael Payne rides one of the bikes to be given away at a community health expo at the Roswell Convention Center on Aug. 5. Bike donations are being accepted at Moon Rock Outfitters through July 8. 

 Allison Carpenter Photo

When asked for advice on summertime activities, 16-year-old Michael Payne says, “I have a simple answer. Whatever makes you happy.” Payne propels his summertime experience with mostly outdoor activities, including bike riding.

At Spaceport Park on Friday, Payne rides one of the bikes that will be given away at a community bike fair Aug. 5. Donations of used bicycles are being accepted at Moon Rock Outfitters, 313 N. Main St., through July 8.