Seeing Roswell from the seat of a bike

When asked for advice on summertime activities, 16-year-old Michael Payne says, “I have a simple answer. Whatever makes you happy.” Payne propels his summertime experience with mostly outdoor activities, including bike riding.
At Spaceport Park on Friday, Payne rides one of the bikes that will be given away at a community bike fair Aug. 5. Donations of used bicycles are being accepted at Moon Rock Outfitters, 313 N. Main St., through July 8.
While Payne explores the paths in the park, the bike’s breeze cooling his face, many in Roswell don’t have the resources to purchase their own bike. Donating a bike gives joy and new opportunities to others: the ability to ride to school or the library, stay connected to friends, go to work, bond with nature and stay fit. A bike provides independence and self-sufficiency.
Moon Rock Outfitters is refurbishing the donated bikes. “When donating, people need to let us know the bike is for the community giveaway,” Daniel Cederberg says. “So we can tag the bike and get it out there.”
Cederberg co-owns Moon Rock Outfitters with his spouse Megan Cederberg. The couple gives of their time and expertise to benefit people who need a bike but cannot afford to buy one. By fixing the bikes, they give people the many solutions a good bike can provide — transportation, autonomy, social connectedness and time in nature.
There is a need for more bike donations. In addition to the refurbished bikes, the community giveaway will include a lottery for 10-12 new “beautiful bikes,” according to JoAnn Lopez of the Chaves County Health Council.
The community bike giveaway is part of a free health expo taking place at the Roswell Convention Center on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. A fun run presented by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties will precede the expo at 7 a.m.
In addition to doing what makes you happy, Payne recommends people spend time outdoors, on a bike or otherwise. “Go out. See what it’s like,” he encourages. “Go outside.” His recommendation is particularly apt for his age group.
In May, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a report “2023 Social media and youth mental health” that advises social media use is damaging to a young person’s mental health. “Social media use is associated with real harm,” Murthy says, “especially when social media use is high.”
Going online can be a mindless way to fill time. Getting away from screens and going outside to ride a bike is good for our mental health. We can provide wellness to others, including teenagers, by donating a bike.
Seeing Roswell from the seat of a bike helps creativity flourish. Payne has an idea for a writing project tentatively titled, “The journey of the thirteen-month-old cat who ate a scorpion,” in memory of his beloved cat.
Other activities Payne participates in this summer include baseball games, walking and running at Spaceport Park, and swimming at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center. “I usually hang out with my friends,” he says. “I like to swim and play basketball.”
Bike riding is healthy and fun for adults as well as teenagers. Lori and Gerald Cox like to ride a recumbent bike, either together or with their 33-year-old daughter Laci, who is blind. They ride the trail at Loveless Park (1200 N. Atkinson Ave.).
“As a child, our daughter always enjoyed riding tandem bicycles,” Gerald Cox says. “She had a seat in the back of the bike when she was a little girl.”
The couple converted their recumbent bike to electric, which gives them lots of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with their daughter. “She loves bike riding,” Cox says of Laci.
As Payne recommends, Laci and her parents are spending the summer doing what makes them happy. The more we as a community donate our unused bikes, the more of us will be able to join Michael and Laci out on the trail, pedaling smoothly with a sense of accomplishment, the fresh air cooling our face.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.